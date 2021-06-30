Missing 6-year-old found dead in lake leads to charges against mom, Arkansas cops say

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A mother has been arrested after her 6-year-old son was found dead in a lake, Arkansas police say.

An investigation began around 11 a.m. Tuesday when the boy was reported missing from his Hot Springs home, the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said. Multiple agencies responded to the area to assist in the search for the boy.

A neighbor’s surveillance video showed the boy unattended near their home walking toward Lake Catherine, the sheriff’s office said. That led investigators to the lake, where they found the young boy, according to the sheriff.

The boy, who was not identified, was pulled out of the lake and responders attempted CPR. The Garland County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Sarah Elizabeth Breshears, the boy’s mother, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to her son’s death, according to The Sentinel-Record.

Jail records show Breshears, 25, was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. She was booked at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday in the Garland County Detention Center and is being held without bail.

Hot Springs is about 60 miles southwest of Little Rock.