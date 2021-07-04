Illegal fireworks rain on Texas neighborhood, burn down 2 family homes, officials say

Illegal fireworks landing on an Austin, Texas, duplex Saturday, burning down two family homes. Screengrab from Facebook post by Austin Fire Department.

Two families in Austin, Texas, lost their homes Saturday night after fireworks rained down on a shared duplex, setting the structure ablaze.

Firefighters spent much of the night battling the blaze and preventing it from spreading to nearby houses.

“Quick arrival and actions by our C-shift crews contained the fire to vehicles, carport, and attic and thankfully, no one was hurt,” Austin Fire Department said in a Facebook post Sunday.

In addition to their homes and belongings, at least two vehicles were also destroyed in the fire.

According to firefighters, security camera video captured fireworks landing on top of the carport connected to the duplex, which caught fire and spread.

“THIS is why fireworks are illegal in the city of Austin!!” the AFD said.

It is not only illegal to buy, sell, or set off fireworks within Austin city limits, but also within 5,000 feet of city limits, KXAN reported. Violating the city’s fireworks ordinance is punishable with a $568 fine.

The City of Austin encourages residents to report fireworks using the 3-1-1 mobile app.

“Submitting your request has never been easier,” the city said. “Let’s make Austin better, together!”