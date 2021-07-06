Dazzling New York mansion from Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ video to hit auction block

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

It was a standout feature in Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” music video, and now the Glen Cove, New York, mansion the singer/songwriter used as a backdrop is about ready to hit the auction block starting at $7 million.

The 12-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom estate, dubbed Winfield Hall, is 32,098 square feet and features a clock tower building.

“Once in a lifetime opportunity to rehabilitate an existing Gilded Age Mansion — one of the few remaining privately owned estate homes of this era,” the listing says. “Two-acre zoning offers a possible exclusive residential enclave.”

According to House Beautiful magazine, Swift left her presence in the mansion itself.

“On one of the first steps of the marble staircase — a few feet from the main entrance — is a piece of tape that reads ‘S-60,’ along with an arrow indicating where the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter should stand while filming a scene for the video,” House Beautiful reported. “According to a realtor at an open house for Winfield Hall, the ‘60’ presumably refers to the 60 second mark of a scene.”

While the exterior scenes were filmed at Oheka Castle (also in New York), the music room and the marble fireplace in Winfield Hall can be seen in in the video, according to People Magazine.

Glen Cove is 31 miles from New York City.

FILE - This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Swift hit international fame when she was only 16 years old with hits like “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me.” Her album 1989, which featured “Blank Space” took home Grammys for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, according to Biography.com.