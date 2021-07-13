Popeyes unveils smaller version of chicken sandwich, minus the bun. Hello, nuggets

Popeyes is putting a “game-changing” spin on its signature chicken sandwich, minus the toasted brioche bun.

Chicken nuggets will hit menus at Popeyes across the U.S. and Canada later this month, packing the same Louisiana flavors found in its famous chicken sandwich but in bite-size “poppable pieces,” the company announced in a news release Tuesday.

Customers can get their first taste of the new nuggets July 27. They can be ordered in-store or via third-party delivery apps, the release says.

“We aim to show the world once again the magic of Popeyes chicken with our new Nuggets,” Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes Americas, said in a statement. “We believe that these piece(s) of crunchy, juicy delicious chicken will have guests question how they ever enjoyed chicken nuggets before this.”

The national chicken chain is still riding the success of its classic chicken sandwich, which kicked off the so-called “chicken wars” in August 2019 and spawned a host of new chicken options from competitors including KFC and Burger King. The new white meat nuggets boast the same Popeye’s chicken sandwich recipe: seasoned, hand battered, breaded in buttermilk and “fried up fresh.”

“Just like our game-changing Chicken Sandwich, our [nuggets] are unlike anything you may have experienced before,” Siddiqui said.

News of the new Popeyes nuggets was cheered by fans, who took to social media to share their excitement.

“They are going to be sold out once they drop,” one fan predicted. “Can’t wait to try @Popeyes chicken nuggets with their delicious fries.”

Popeyes about to start making nuggets?



They have regained my attention. — Donovan Reynolds (@donovanreyno1ds) July 13, 2021

“Dipping them Popeyes nuggets in that sweet heat sauce boutta go STUPID,” wrote another. “Oh my GOD!!!”

One fan added: “Let the chicken nugget war begin.”

Popeyes is bracing for a big rush, based on the response to its now famous chicken sandwich. Bloomberg reports that the chain has been stockpiling its frozen chicken supply ahead of the nuggets launch — for the last six months.

“Demand is very high right now, and consumer spending is surging” as the country emerges from the [COVID-19] pandemic, Siddiqui told the outlet. “We’re planning appropriately.”