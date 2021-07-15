Hiker dies during multi-day trip through Grand Canyon, rangers say

Bright Angel Trail Switchbacks NPS Photo/M. Quinn

A hiker on a multi-day trip in the Grand Canyon became unresponsive and died, park rangers said.

Park officials received a report Wednesday the hiker was getting CPR because he was unresponsive at the Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse on Bright Angel Trail, a 3.2-mile trail that goes into the canyon and back up.

“The hiker, Rodney Hatfield, 44, of Washington, Louisiana, was on a multi-day hiking trip and returning from Phantom Ranch when he began experiencing difficulty hiking up the Bright Angel trail near Indian Garden,” park rangers said. “Hatfield reached the Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse before becoming unresponsive.”

A search and rescue volunteer rushed to the scene within minutes and tried to help resuscitate the hiker, park officials said. Rangers also responded to the incident, but they weren’t able to help the hiker and determined he was dead.

“Rangers at Grand Canyon strongly urge visitors who plan to hike in the canyon to take extra precautions and hike safely,” Grand Canyon officials said. “Hikers should hike before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m., rest in shade whenever possible, and avoid hiking during the heat of the day.”

Hatfield was at least the third hiker to die at the Grand Canyon in the past month. In June, a 60-year-old from Oswego, Illinois, died a half-mile from the trailhead. A backpacker from Hudson, Ohio, also died after falling ill from extreme heat.

“Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia, and death,” park officials said.

If you plan to hike in high temperatures, the National Park Service recommends these tips:

Carry and drink plenty of water and plan to replenish electrolytes

Eat twice as much food as normal and have salty foods on hand

Carry a first-aid kit

Pack essentials only

Bring a flashlight with spare batteries to hike during the cool evening

Spray yourself with water to cool down

Have a hat and sunscreen as protection from the sun

Have a whistle or signal for emergency use

Wear waterproof clothing