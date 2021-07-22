‘Genius’ traveler pitches hammock at Seattle-Tacoma Airport. TSA shares its thoughts

TSA posted a photo of a traveler in a hammock on poles in the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. TSA

Navigating an airport can be exhausting, but a weary traveler found a creative solution.

A passenger at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington pitched a hammock in the middle of the airport, a photo posted Thursday by the Transportation Security Administration shows.

The traveler tied the green hammock to support poles in a passenger waiting area and crawled inside.

“Can you help us find a better place for this traveler to chill out?!” TSA said on Instagram. “I mean … we don’t think (the airport) is the greatest sway and chill park out there!”

Some people, however, thought the idea was “genius,” especially for long layovers or late flights.

“Wish I had thought of this prior to a few overnights in an airport,” one person said.

TSA officials said hammocks can go through airport security, but any poles or stakes needed to hold them up must go in checked luggage. It’s also up to individual airports to determine if you can hang a hammock in terminals.

“Here’s the real cliff hanger so we don’t leave you hanging on our hammock guidance,” TSA officials said. “Check with your airport for additional details on their policies about hanging your swing ‘n’ things in the terminal.”

Airport travel has started to pick up again since the coronavirus pandemic led to the number of passengers hitting a record low not seen since the early 1960s and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Nearly 2.3 million people went through airport security Sunday, the first time the number of people flying got that high since before the pandemic was declared in March 2020, according to TSA.

The Seattle-Tacoma airport has been packed as more people have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 and become more comfortable traveling. In May, lines at the airport stretched to the garage, McClatchy News reported.