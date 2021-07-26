Utah castle with tube slides hidden in walls stuns ‘Zillow Gone Wild.’ Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow.com

An eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom “modern-day European Castle” listed for $5.9 million in Saint George, Utah, has the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” charmed thanks to its fun-loving décor.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

In addition to the usual home amenities, the mansion built in 2019 also features a theater, spa with steam shower, massage room, full bar, gym, game room, interior foam pit room, rock climbing wall, elevator and even tube slides hidden in the walls.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

Fans on “Zillow Gone Wild” flocked to the comment section under the listing to voice their likes, dislikes, and of course, jokes regarding the 17,506-square-foot stunner.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“Thank God they raised the min wage to $15 an hour!” one person joked. “Now everyone has a shot at owning a home like this!”

Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow.com

“If they’re going to commit to the castle theme I wish they’d throw in at least one secret passage,” observed another.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“There are things I absolutely love about this house and things I hate, but overall it’s a beautiful home,” said one fan.

Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow.com

The home that sits on nearly three acres has a slight resemblance to the Bluth house in the television show “Arrested Development,” which commenters pointed out.

Closet Screen grab from Zillow.com

“So proud of all the commenters who immediately said that this looks like Sudden Valley,” said one. “These houses might have bad taste, but you guys don’t!”

Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow.com

“The exterior looks like a bigger version of the Bluth model home,” said another.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“Does this remind anyone else of the Bluth family?” joked one.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

Jokes aside, how fun is a hidden tube slide leading into a massive foam pit?

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“This is the home of someone who definitely planned a murder in order to gain super natural abilities, but also has their kids on the weekends,” said one person.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“I have 6 kids. I could legitimately use both the foam pit and the laundry room,” said another.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“Every single other feature of this place looks cold and alienating but then BOOM, ball pit slide,” one comment said.

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“Um, yeah, so I’m going to need this house. Not really my taste, but foam pit and two washers/dryers?!” exclaimed one. “Hell yes.”