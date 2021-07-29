Dad sneaks through crawl space to kidnap 5-week-old from Michigan home, police say

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 5-week-old baby was kidnapped early Thursday morning by her father who does not have custody of the child, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers in Richmond Township were first dispatched to a home around 7 a.m. Thursday for reports of a stolen vehicle. When they arrived, they learned a 5-week-old child was missing from the residence, state police said.

Investigators determined the child’s father, who was not publicly identified, broke into the home by sneaking through a crawl space under the residence, according to state police. He then allegedly kidnapped the baby and fled in the mother’s vehicle.

Authorities were in the process of issuing an Amber Alert when the child was found by police in Madison Heights.

“They were notified that workers at a local business heard a child crying,” state police said in a series of tweets Thursday. “When they went to investigate, (they) located a child on the sidewalk in a car seat.”

The baby was taken to an area hospital and reunited with her mother, according to state police. The baby appeared unharmed.

Police in Troy took the man into custody, and he was being interviewed late Thursday morning, according to state police. His charges have not been announced.

Richmond Township is about 50 miles north of Detroit.