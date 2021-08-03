FedEx driver shot on busy interstate in apparent road rage incident, Alabama cops say

An apparent road rage shooting sent a FedEx driver to the hospital, according to Birmingham police. Screengrab from WVTM 13

Alabama authorities are investigating the shooting of a FedEx driver during an apparent road rage incident, multiple outlets report.

The incident unfolded around 10:45 a.m. Monday on Interstate 59 in downtown Birmingham, according to AL.com, citing fire and rescue officials. Authorities responded to reports of a person shot in the southbound lanes.

They arrived to find the FedEx driver suffering from a gunshot wound, WIAT reported, citing Birmingham police. The driver, who wasn’t publicly named, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the FedEx driver and another motorist were involved in a ‘road rage’ dispute while traveling near the area which led to the other motorist firing shots at the FedEx driver,” police told WVTM 13 in a statement.

McClatchy News reached out to Birmingham police for an update Wednesday and is awaiting a response.

Authorities are still searching for the gunman.

