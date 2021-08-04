11 die after van packed with 25 passengers crashes on Texas highway, officials say

Eleven people died after a van with 25 passengers, most believed to be migrants, crashed on Highway 281 in Encino, Texas, Brooks County and state officials say. Photo by Getty Images. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Eleven people died after a van packed with passengers crashed on a Texas highway, officials say.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley told KRGV the van crashed into a utility pole Wednesday afternoon along Highway 281 in Encino, a small community about 65 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino “Benny” Martinez said the 15-passenger van carrying about 25 passengers, most of whom are believed to be migrants, was top-heavy and tipped on a curve, The Associated Press reported.

The driver died in the crash, and at least a dozen were injured, The Monitor reported.

