It’s a home, it’s a castle: Check out this magical Maine estate listed for $3.8M

A “summer retreat” estate in Brooklin, Maine, hits the real estate market for $3.8 million. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Is it a house? A castle? A lighthouse? Perhaps a combination of all three? Whatever it is, this retreat listed for $3.8 million in Brooklin, Maine, is a burst of fresh air and suitable for any size family.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This imposing summer retreat is the pinnacle of luxury combined with rustic Maine living,” the listing on Realtor says. “Built in 1937, it is unique, and it would be impossible to build anything similar today. It’s a magical world unto itself. In fact, magic is the word used over and over in describing this remarkable family compound.”

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 2,300-square-foot tower house features a great room with fascinating views of the water along with a primary suite and a sleeping porch. The second building, referred to as the “Children’s House,” is a whopping 3,700 square feet and has six bedrooms plus a sleeping porch.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home was clearly built with entertaining in mind: the balcony in the ballroom can hold a live band for when the new owner hosts a former — or casual — function.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“It’s a tough one for the family to let it go,” listing agent Jill Knowles told Realtor. “The family is using it [now]. People are coming from around the country to have their last summer here.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

According to Realtor, the town lent a helping hand in building the estate.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“It’s been a landmark in Brooklin for a long time,” Knowles said. “It’s on nautical charts. How many landmarks are on nautical charts?”

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com