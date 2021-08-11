Swimmer chases raft into Yellowstone River and vanishes, Montana officials say

A view of the Yellowstone River in Hayden Valley. The Yellowstone River is the longest undammed river in the continental United States. NPS/Neal Herbert

A gust of wind blew a swimmer’s raft into the Yellowstone River. When he chased after it, he vanished, Montana officials said.

The man, who is in his early 60s, has been missing since Sunday afternoon, the Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. He was last seen attempting to retrieve his raft in the Yellowstone River.

“A wind gust reportedly blew the raft into the water,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “The victim attempted to swim after the raft based on initial reports.”

He was not wearing a life jacket or other personal flotation device, officials said.

The man, who has not been identified, was part of a group of people who were floating the river. Other members of the party reported him missing when he did not resurface, the sheriff’s office said.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Several Sweet Grass County agencies have helped search for the man, but weather conditions prevented officials from finding him.

“Searchers have been hampered by windy conditions and muddy water,” the sheriff’s office said. “Search efforts are continuing.”

The Yellowstone River is the only free-flowing river in the continental U.S., according to the Montana Office of Tourism. It’s 670 miles long, stretching from Lake Yellowstone to the Missouri River in North Dakota.

Floating is one of the most popular activities on the river, according to Big Sky Fishing, but it is not allowed in Yellowstone National Park.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER