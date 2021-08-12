Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

National

What’s the angle on this bizarre Texas house listed for $649,000? Take a look

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

A house that’s hit the real estate market in Houston, Texas for $649,000 begs to ask the question: is there such thing as a wrong angle?

Triangle1.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

The triangle-shaped home built in 2013 both asks and answers that question with its oddly alluring shape and wonderfully charismatic interior. The unique estate was designed by architect Allen Bianchi, who was able to pull off the interesting shape thanks to Houston not having a zoning ordinance, which defines how “property in specific geographic zones can be used.”

Triangle2.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

A zoning ordinance is “a municipal law that outlines permitted uses for various sections of land. Thus, some parts of a city may be dedicated to industrial use, while others may be set aside for residential or commercial use only,” according to Cornell Law School “A zoning ordinance may also regulate building height or restrict sound.”

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Triangle3.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

While it may look rather small on the outside, it’s a whole different ballgame inside the 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home.

Triangle9.jpg
Kitchen/Dining area Screen grab from Realtor

“With over 3, 000-square-feet of living space (per HCAD) and situated on a unique 2,048-square-foot lot (per HCAD), this home was designed with the concept of zero wasted space, in which form follows function,” the listing says. “The first floor living includes a chef’s kitchen with high end stainless appliances, including Bertazzoni oven.”

Triangle10.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Highlights of the house include “museum style windows and soaring high ceilings,” a third floor that can be used as a gallery, woven bamboo flooring on the second floor, recessed lighting and views galore, according to the listing.

Triangle14.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

The unique house sits in Woodland Heights, which is just five miles outside of downtown Houston, Realtor.com reports.

Triangle16.jpg
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated). Twitter: @TayloredSiren
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service