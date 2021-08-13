Flash flood collapses living room wall, killing grandma, injuring child, Texas cops say

Flash floods in El Paso took a turn for the worse after a 65-year-old woman drowned and her 2-year-old granddaughter fights for her life, according to authorities.

The family’s living room wall collapsed and pinned the two inside the home flooded with rainwater at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to El Paso police.

The grandmother, child, a 78-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were attempting to escape the flooding before the wall collapsed and trapped the grandma and her granddaughter inside, police said.

Firefighters tried to rescue the pair as the living room continued flooding, police reported. The two were taken to a local hospital where the 65-year-old was pronounced dead and her granddaughter was in critical condition as of Friday.

The name of the woman who died has not been publicly released.

A flash flood warning remains in effect, with heavy rain likely to continue overnight on Friday, El Paso police said.

