Visiting a national park? COVID surge means you’ll need to wear a mask again

President Joe Biden’s order to require masks in all federal buildings and lands would call for tourists at national parks and monuments to wear face coverings.

If you’re planning a visit to a national park, you’ll need to pack a mask — even if you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The National Park Service said Monday all tourists and employees will be required to wear masks where they are crowds — both indoors and outdoors.

The mask mandate comes as the delta variant drives COVID-19 cases across the U.S. and wearing masks is required regardless of vaccination status or the level of community transmission. It’ll be in effect until further notice.

“Visitors to national parks are coming from locations across the country, if not across the world,” National Park Service Deputy Director Shawn Benge said in a news release. “Because of this, and recognizing that the majority of the United States is currently in substantial or high transmission categories, we are implementing a service-wide mask requirement to ensure our staff and visitors’ safety.”

Masks were originally required in all national park buildings and on federal land after President Joe Biden signed an executive order in January that required everyone in those situations to wear a mask.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

To the Biden administration, “federal lands” meant any piece of land that is under the control of the executive branch.

That included the about 500 million acres managed by the Department of the Interior, in addition to the 423 units under National Park Service control.

Before the federal mask mandate, many parks strongly urged tourists to wear masks in crowded areas. Some required a mask to enter buildings such as welcome centers.

The mask mandate was loosened when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance in March that said people who were fully vaccinated wouldn’t need masks indoors in many situations.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Since then, the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 and the rapid rise in coronavirus cases across the country shifted the guidance again. Now the CDC recommends all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in areas where there is substantial or high transmission.

In March 2020, many parks shut their gates to visitors as the coronavirus began to spread and states issued stay-at-home orders. As parks started reopening, however, tourists flocked to public lands.

Some parks have seen more visitors than ever during the pandemic. Park employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and the virus has been detected in sewage within the parks.

It’s unclear how park officials will enforce the mask mandate.

“Visitors should always research the park they want to visit in advance to ensure an enjoyable and safe experience,” the National Park Service said. “Park rangers are on duty to uphold normal rules and regulations and assist visitors as needed.”