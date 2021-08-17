Man dangles from train for 20 miles after foot gets stuck in door, Texas officials say

San Antonio, Texas authorities rescued a man who became stuck in a train door, dangling by his foot for nearly 20 miles. ttisbell@sunherad.com File

A man got stuck in the door of a freight train Tuesday morning and traveled nearly 20 miles in Texas, hanging by his foot, until authorities rescued him.

The man was “difficult to locate,” the San Antonio Fire Department told McClatchy News, and despite dangling from the train for miles, he suffered only minor injuries.

Local officials told KSAT the man, believed to be a Honduran migrant, was hitching a ride in a train car with several others.

They hopped out as the train passed through San Antonio but one of the men didn’t quite make the jump, and his foot became lodged in the train’s door.

A friend called 911, WOAI reported. When authorities arrived, the train had already chugged away and the man was nowhere to be seen.

Soon, another call came in about the man dangling from a train, now all the way on the other side of town, KSAT reported. Firefighters responded and were able to reach man, pry the door open and free him.

Officials told WOAI that the men likely climbed into the train in Mexico and crossed into the U.S. through Eagle Pass.

