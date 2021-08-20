‘Enraged’ over video game, Washington man attacks mom and kills 3 strangers, feds say

Clifton Frank Peter, 37, of Parker, Washington, pleaded guilty to three counts of second degree murder Aug. 10, 2021. Peter shot and killed three people after becoming angry over a video game, feds said.

A Washington man armed with a shotgun killed three people last June after becoming “enraged” over a video game, feds say.

Clifton Frank Peter, 37, of Parker, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder last week in a plea agreement, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington.

Peter became angry over an unspecified video game, leading him to attack his mother and leave her home in a truck, according to the news release and plea agreement.

As Peter backed out of the driveway into the street, he is accused of striking another vehicle driving down the road. He got out of the car and shot the driver with his shotgun, court records show.

Then he continued driving. After pulling behind a slow-driving 2003 Honda, Peter rear-ended the vehicle and pushed the car to the side of the road, according to court documents.

He then got out of his vehicle and shot both the driver and the passenger inside the Honda, court records show.

All three victims died.

Peter walked down the street after the shooting and was later detained by police, his plea agreement stated.

He is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 1 and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Peter’s public defenders did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

The town of Parker is in the Yakama Indian Reservation in southwest Washington — more than an hour northwest from Kennewick.

A person is guilty of second-degree murder in Washington if the killing was found to be done with intent but without premeditation.