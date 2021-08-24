National
NBA icon Bill Russell lists Washington estate with ‘spa-like sanctuary.’ Take a look
Even though Seattle hasn’t had an NBA team since 2008, SuperSonics legend Bill Russell has stuck around the city in his Mercer Island estate. But now, the former player and iconic coach has listed the Washington home for $2.6 million.
Mercer Island is located 6 miles outside of Seattle.
The estate features four bedrooms, 2.5+ bathrooms and comes with a gaggle of high-end amenities and downright dreamy views from nearly every angle — especially when it comes to the primary bathroom.
“If only one thing is certain, it’s that this mid-century modern home tells a unique story while inviting the next chapter to be written by its new stewards,” the listing on Realtor.com says.
And what a unique story it is.
Highlighted features include vaulted ceilings in the living room, contemporary lightning anchors, a streamlined kitchen, fireplaces galore and a primary suite fit for royalty.
The suite comes with its own fireplace, a private deck, walk-in closet and that “spa-like sanctuary” that stands out.
“Lit by the sunlight that streams in through trees and set back from the dual vanity find an inviting soaking tub, multi-head open shower, and a hot tub that could fit you, and 10 friends — but we wouldn’t blame you for keeping this space to yourself,” the listing says. “An ideal location for starting the morning fresh, or unwinding and melting away the stresses of a busy day.”
According to People magazine, Russell lived in the home for nearly 50 years.
”I was offered the head coaching job with the Sonics in 1974. When I took the job I was a single parent and chose Mercer Island because it had the best schools in the Pacific Northwest,” Russell said to the Puget Sound Business Journal.
“The house was not built for me. I was actually looking at the house next door, but it was not private enough,” he told the outlet. “I not only purchased this house but the two lots above me for the added privacy, and a number of years ago sold them but still maintained my privacy here at the house.”
The legendary center was drafted by the St. Louis Hawks in the 1956 NBA Draft and played for the Boston Celtics for 13 years before making the transition to coaching. Along with his plethora of honors, including being an 11-time NBA champion and five-time MVP, Russell was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and voted one of 50 Greatest Players in NBA History.
The listing is held by Eddie Chang of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty, the Los Angeles Times reported.
