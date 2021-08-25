Husband says he woke to gunfire and found wife dead next to him in bed, Texas cops say

A husband reported to police in Pasadena, Texas, that he and his wife were sleeping in bed when he woke up to gunfire. Screengrab from KHOU news video

A Texas husband says he and his wife were asleep in bed when gunfire woke him up, local media outlets reported.

The husband called Pasadena police at about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, KPRC reported, and said he woke up when he and his wife where shot.

Police say the man reported that when he woke up, his wife was dead in their bed, KHOU reported.

Responding investigators found the woman dead when they arrived, and the man had a gunshot wound in his leg, KTRK reported. They also found shell casings outside the couple’s Pasadena home. Pasadena is in the Houston metropolitan area.

The man was taken to the hospital, the station reported, and he is expected to recover from his injury.

Police were first called about gunfire in the same area as the home about an hour before the man’s phone call to police, KHOU reported. Whether the gunfire reported at about 2:43 a.m. is connected to the fatal shooting is still under investigation.

A weapon has not been found, KPRC reported, and police continue to investigate.

In 2020, there were 2,133 person-related crimes reported in Pasadena, the police department reports. There have been 901 person crimes in 2021 so far.

