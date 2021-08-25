Machete-wielding attacker crashes into bus full of kids while fleeing, Missouri cops say

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Ted Treece after they say he attacked someone with a machete and sideswiped a school bus during his escape. iStockphoto

A machete-wielding man who attacked a customer at a gas station sideswiped a school bus during his escape, Missouri law enforcement said.

Now, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Ted Treece’s arrest, Sheriff Dave Marshak tweeted Wednesday. The 31-year-old has been charged with first-degree assaultand armed criminal action in the “publicized machete attack.”

Warrants were issued for Ted Treece (31) of High Ridge for yesterdays publicized machete attack. He was charged with Assault 1st and Armed Criminal Action, but is currently not in custody. Investigators continue to work towards locating him. This was a previous booking photo. pic.twitter.com/LT1Z8BWpKa — Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) August 25, 2021

Officials say Treece had a machete when he entered a High Ridge, Missouri, gas station at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, KTVI reported. High Ridge is in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

While wearing a ski mask, Treece swung the machete, hitting a customer inside the gas station, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police said this was not a random attack, KTVI reported, and the victim suffered a small facial injury.

Following the attack, Treece fled and sideswiped a school bus full of kids, police said, according to KSDK. No kids on the bus were hurt.

Treece continued his getaway, KSDK reported, and he crashed his car again before running into the nearby woods.

Investigators are continuing to search for Treece, Marshak said on Twitter.

Treece is still on probation from an unrelated 2018 case in which police say he fired a crossbow and assault rifle at someone he knew, the Post-Dispatch reported.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER