Act of kindness ends with rattlesnake getting loose in Mississippi man’s pickup truck

Richard Hurst of Mississippi found a rattlesnake outside his home. When he made an effort to release it into a wilderness area, the snake got loose in his pickup. Screengrab from Richard Hurst on Facebook

There’s no good way to be surprised by a timber rattlesnake, but one of the worst might be finding one on the door handle of your vehicle.

That happened to Richard Hurst of North Mississippi, and he says he was trying to do the snake a favor at the time.

Hurst shared his story Tuesday on the Mississippi Snake Forums and Identification Facebook group and says it began when the venomous snake showed up outside his home in Carroll County. That’s about 90 miles north of Jackson.

“My wife found him in the driveway, which is a little too close to home,” Hurst wrote.

“I just eased a long piece of cane under him and pick(ed) him up. He was calm and I probably could have pinned his head to pick him up but there’s no need in taking chances.”

Hurst says he put the snake in the bed of his pickup, to drive it “a couple miles” for release in a wooded area.

However, the trip did not go as planned. The snake not only refused to stay put, but it also chose the driver’s side door as an escape route.

Hurst shared a few photos with the Facebook group, one showing the snake resting its head on the door handle. It appeared to be about 3 feet long. Timber rattlesnakes grow to 5 feet in the state, according to the Mississippi State University Extension Service.

“Guess I should’ve found something to put him in for the ride but it worked out fine and he’s away from people,” Hurst said.

“I think he enjoyed the ride.”

Hurst didn’t mention how the snake was removed from the door handle.

His story has gotten hundreds of reactions and comments from the 21,800-member Facebook group, including some who called it the ultimate “anti carjacking device.” Other’s joked the insurance claim would have been epic.

“Did he let his tongue hang out and flop in the wind?” Tom Peeler asked.

“Now that may make you poop yourself,” Robb Weems wrote.

“God’s way of telling you that today would be a good day just to stay at home and call in sick,” Vickie Lewis said.