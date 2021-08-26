Charming house from ‘Fixer Upper’ lists in Texas for $1.2 million. Take a look inside

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

A home that was featured on the first season of HGTV’s smash-hit series “Fixer Upper” starring Chip and Joanna Gaines has landed on the real estate market in Waco, Texas for $1.2 million.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The Gorman House, as it’s called, is a charming, 3,284-square-foot home with seven bedrooms and 5.5-plus bathrooms that has been used as a vacation rental house. It also comes with a carriage house that has its own two bedrooms, 1.5-bathrooms, kitchen and sitting area.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The larger house is the main draw, however.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Gorgeous wood floors grace the entirety of the living and bedroom spaces on all three floors only utilizing tile in the upstairs bathrooms,” the listing says. “The large kitchen island is a perfect gathering spot for guests to cook & visit in addition to the charming banquette Joanna Gaines cleverly designed for dining. Two sitting areas provide ample space for relaxation, conversation or gathering for a movie night.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The house was built in the 1930s and was run down by the time the Gaines got their hands on it and worked their magic in 2013, Realtor reported. The current owners, Baylor soccer coach Chuck Codd and ex-soccer player Charmaine Hooper have rented the house out successfully on VRBO and Airbnb for $447 per night.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Both the house and its hosts earned rave reviews on Airbnb.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor