Rotating ‘Rapunzel’ tower shines in this Michigan estate. Zillow Gone Wild is in love

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

A home with a very unique feature that’s on the real estate market in Saginaw, Michigan for $539,999 is the talk of the popular Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild.

IMG_0198.jpg
Aerial Screen grab from Zillow

You see, the 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home spread out over 4,962 square feet has a motorized rotating tower “like the CN Tower,” the listing on Zillow says. But that’s not all. There’s also a 1,700-square-foot finished basement, a 3-car garage and another barn that’s 1,700 square feet with a full bathroom, bedroom and kitchen. The property sits on nearly 17 acres.

IMG_0203.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

Fans on Zillow Gone Wild were both intrigued, and even a tad weirded out by the home — especially when it comes to the tower.

IMG_0204.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“I’m so confused by this house, but I love it,” one fan said.

IMG_0206.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Yes, the inside could use some updating, but this looks like a FUN place to call home,” another fan gushed. “I love it!”

The home was built in 1978.

IMG_0208.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“A tail AND a motorized tower?” one fan asked. “What more could anyone ask from life, honestly.”

IMG_0209.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“No amount of money could make me want to deal with that wallpaper situation,” another person said.

IMG_0210.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“I have a long hair,” one fan said. “This house has a Rapunzel tower. Packing my bags.”

IMG_0211.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“I saw the tower and for some reason all I could remember were the Habitrails my hamsters used to live in...” another joked.

IMG_0213.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“You had me at motorized rotating Rapunzel tower,” another said.

IMG_0214.jpg
Stairs Screen grab from Zillow

“This is hideous and amazing at the same time,” one fan said. “I’m in.”

IMG_0215.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Read Next

