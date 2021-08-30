Driver disregards school bus’s stop arm, kills high-school student, Indiana police say

A driver ignored a stop sign on a school bus before striking and killing a student, Indiana cops say. Facebook page of Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers

A high school student was killed Monday morning after being struck by a driver who ignored a school bus’s stop sign arms, Indiana cops say.

The driver, 25-year-old Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramani, fled the scene after the crash before a witness cornered him in a yard, Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers said. His preliminary charges include leaving the scene of an accident causing death, reckless driving / passing a stopped school bus with arms extended causing death, the sheriff said. Both charges are felonies.

Sheriff deputies reviewed footage of the incident, which showed Subramani striking the student as she was crossing the street to get on the bus.

The Columbus East High School student died at Columbus Regional Hospital. The student was identified by the school district as Lily Streeval, a junior at the school.

“(W)e experienced a devastating loss this morning. Our hearts go out to Lily’s family, friends, classmates and teachers who loved and supported her,” said Jim Roberts, superintendent of the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation. “She was full of life and enjoyed attending Columbus East High School. Auto Tech had emerged as her favorite class and she was thinking about a career in this area. We will miss her greatly.”

Subramani was taken into custody “a short time” after the crash when a witness followed him, Myers said. He was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.

“We are working closely with Bartholomew County School Corporation officials in regards to this investigation,” Maj. Chris Lane said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. A tragic event like this affects many people and we are thinking of everyone involved.”

The school held a moment of silence after announcing Lily’s death, the school said. The school is providing support for students who were on the bus, as well as Lily’s classmates and staff members.

Columbus is located in southeastern Indiana about 70 miles north of Louisville.

