Tourist found dead after complaining of heat exhaustion, Zion National Park officials say

A 32-year-old from Wisconsin died at Zion National Park on Monday after complaining of heat exhaustion., officials said.
Rick Bowmer AP

A 32-year-old visiting Zion National Park died after complaining of heat exhaustion, park officials said.

John Henry Wolfe from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died Monday along a strenuous hiking route, officials said. He was near the exit route of the Left Fork of North Creek, an at least 9-mile hiking route that requires a permit.

Medics went to his location after he complained of heat exhaustion. They found Wolfe unresponsive.

Park officials tried to resuscitate Wolfe for an hour by administering CPR, according to the National Park Service.

“Wolfe was extracted via long line from … helicopter,” park rangers said. “The death investigation is currently being conducted by National Park Service and Washington County Sheriff’s Office as the lead agency.”

Temperatures at Zion National Park reached 84 degrees on Monday.

People who experience heat exhaustion could have muscle cramps, nausea, weakness, and cold or clammy skin, according to the Centers for Disease Control of Prevention. If heat exhaustion persists for too long, it can lead to heatstroke.

Heat stroke occurs when the body reaches 104 degrees and can damage the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles if left untreated, McClatchy News reported.

The National Park Service said there are ways to still hike and stay safe in brutal temperatures by taking the following precautions:

Maddie Capron
Maddie Capron is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter focused on the outdoors and wildlife in the western U.S. She graduated from Ohio University and previously worked at CNN, the Idaho Statesman and Ohio Center for Investigative Journalism.
