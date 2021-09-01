Man’s ‘miracle cure’ for COVID and autism had bleach product in it, Vegas cops say

Elias Beltran, 53, was arrested by Las Vegas police after they said he was selling a bleach product labeled as a “miracle cure” for COVID-19, autism and cancer. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Las Vegas man was arrested after selling a fake “miracle cure” for COVID-19, autism and cancer that included a bleach product, police said.

Elias Daniel Beltran Suarez, 53, was arrested Monday after Las Vegas police said they got a tip that he was selling chlorine dioxide labeled as “Miracle Mineral Solution CD” as a cure for cancer, COVID-19 and autism, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Authorities said they searched his apartment and found a chemical lab used to create the product, according to the publication.

According to the arrest report, a woman contacted Suarez about her son who had COVID-19, and Suarez said he would sell her a machine to make chlorine dioxide for $800, KLAS reported.

Suarez also told officials that he thinks chlorine dioxide can cure COVID-19 and the machine he uses to make the product is the “same machine he uses to clean pools,” police said, according to the station.

Police said Suarez said he has degrees in electro chemistry and chemistry from Mexico and called chlorine dioxide “water therapy,” FOX5 reported.

The Food and Drug Administration warned people in an April 2020 news release to not consume chlorine dioxide being marketed as a cure for COVID-19.

“Despite previous warnings, the FDA is concerned that we are still seeing chlorine dioxide products being sold with misleading claims that they are safe and effective for the treatment of diseases, now including COVID-19,” then-FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said. “The sale of these products can jeopardize a person’s health and delay proper medical treatment.”

