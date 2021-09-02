Charlotte Observer Logo
Ranch teeming with exotic wildlife and an ‘old west town’ lists in Texas. Look around

YO Ranch
YO Ranch Video screen grab from Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C.

The current owners of a historic wildlife ranch have placed it on the Hill Country, Texas, real estate market.

Ranch9.jpg
YO Ranch Video screen grab from Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C.

The Y.O. Ranch, which sits on 11,200 acres, is famous for the exotic animals roaming the countryside, which were introduced to the ranch in the 1950s. It’s currently owned by Byron and Sandra Sadler, who bought it in 2015, Culture Map Austin reported.

Ranch5.jpg
YO Ranch Video screen grab from Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C.

Many of those exotic breeds still roam the land today, including Axis, Sika, Fallow, and Blackbuck Antelope,” the listing on Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C. says. “Other African species have their own home in a large pasture that is explored on guided tours.

Ranch15.jpg
Interior Video screen grab from Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C.

“These species include Wildebeest, Pere David’s Deer, and the famous Y.O. giraffes, which are partial to hand-fed cookies. These exotic species that were introduced by the Schreiner family live alongside native game such as Whitetail Deer, Wild Turkeys, and Javelina.”

Ranch16.jpg
Interior Video screen grab from Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C.

According to the listing, the wildlife isn’t the only draw of the ranch. Some of the highlighted features include an “old west town,” with 16 one-bedroom suites, a saloon-style main lodge, a 7,000-plus house and additional houses, an adventure camp complete with 10 cabins, an 800-seat amphitheater and more.

Ranch22.jpg
YO Ranch Video screen grab from Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C.
“The history and tradition of the Y.O. continues today — a story of transformation and diversification,” the listing says. “From a mercantile to the cattle business to hunting to tourism, the ranch and its owners have consistently found ways to reinvent the land and to pay tribute to the history of this place.

Ranch19.jpg
Interior Video screen grab from Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C.

“A place that must be experienced to be truly appreciated, the Y.O. Ranch Headquarters stands ready to embrace the next chapter in its long and fascinating journey.”

Ranch23.jpg
Exterior Video screen grab from Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C.

The price for the ranch is not listed.

Ranch24.jpg
Interior Video screen grab from Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C.

