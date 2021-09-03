Charlotte Observer Logo
Unusual house with its own Stonehenge lists in New Mexico — chilling Zillow Gone Wild

Exterior
Exterior

A home and its unusual feature has hit the real estate market in Placitas, New Mexico for $725,000. It also has become the talk of a popular real estate Facebook page.

IMG_0459.jpg
Exterior

The 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom estate has managed to both captivate, and disturb, Zillow Gone Wild, a facetious Facebook page where fans discuss houses listed on the real estate website Zillow. The topic of interest with this New Mexico home is the property’s very own Stonehenge.

IMG_0472.jpg
Stonehenge

That’s right — Stonehenge.

IMG_0474.jpg
Exterior

“Welcome to this enchanting property; an artistic statement inspired by nature,” the listing says.

IMG_0471.jpg
Stonehenge

“Situated on nearly two acres, the outdoor space is absolutely exceptional with 250 boulders, raised garden beds, and a hot tub. Celebrate solstice around the architecturally designed Stonehenge — a feature that will delight anyone who drives up to your home.”

IMG_0461.jpg
Interior
Fans on the Facebook page couldn’t resist jokes aimed at the house’s prize feature.

IMG_0462.jpg
Living room

“I will admit — I don’t want to vomit so that’s a good sign,” one person said. “I am not fond of the Alien Landing Pad portraying itself as a Stonehenge but it’s not that bad.”

IMG_0463.jpg
Kitchen

“Ah yes, New Mexico: that famed center of Celtic history and heritage,” another joked.

IMG_0465.jpg
Dining area

“It’s like medium henge,” another fan observed. “Smaller than the real thing, but bigger than the one in Spinal Tap.”

IMG_0467.jpg
Bedroom

“That’s where the desert witches do their brewing and sacrifices!” one person joked.

IMG_0468.jpg
Bathroom

“It’s all fun and games until someone gets sacrificed,” a fan said.

IMG_0469.jpg
Bedroom

“Stonehenge is so last year,” another joked. “Show me a house with a Stargate.”

“I’m pretty sure this is the Blair Witch’s house,” another person said in a photo’s comment section.

