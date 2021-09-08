Driver rams fiancee’s car into oncoming traffic and passenger dies, Georgia cops say

Police in Georgia said a man is accused of intentionally ramming his fiancee’s car, leading to a crash that killed her passenger. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man is accused of intentionally ramming his fiancee’s car — leading to a crash that killed her passenger in Georgia, police said.

Officers said the man, Michael Lauray, hit his fiancee’s Toyota Corolla as she and the passenger, 24-year-old Alexus Hickling, were traveling north on Powder Springs Street in Marietta on Aug. 31, according to a Wednesday news release from the Marietta Police Department.

The crash caused the Toyota to lose control and cross into oncoming traffic in the southbound lane, where it was hit on the passenger’s side by a Kia Optima, police said.

Hickling “suffered fatal injuries as a result of the impact,” police said. She was from College Park, Georgia, about 9 miles outside of Atlanta.

The driver of the Toyota was critically injured and is “still receiving medical treatment,” police said Wednesday. The driver of the Kia “sustained minor injuries.”

“Lauray initially left the scene of the collision but returned a short time later,” police said. “He was not injured.”

Police said the “collision/intentional striking” was a “continuation of a domestic violence incident that escalated through the night and into the morning of the crash.”

Lauray was arrested on several charges, including malice murder, aggravated battery, “battery — substantial physical harm,” terroristic threats, reckless driving, “aggravated assault — intent to murder,” hit and run and false statements, police said. He is being held at Cobb County’s Adult Detention Center without bond.

Police are investigating the incident, and no other information was released Wednesday.

Marietta is about 20 miles northwest of Atlanta.

