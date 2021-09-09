15-year-old accused of killing runner in fatal hit-and-run, Washington officials say

Deputies found the body of a 53-year-old man on the side of the road in Maple Valley, Washington. The man had been running along the street when a 15-year-old girl struck him and drove off, officials said. King County Sheriff's Office

A 15-year-old girl is a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in July, Washington officials said.

Greg Moore, 53, was killed by a driver July 18 in Maple Valley while running alongside a road, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies found his body near the roadside and have been looking for the hit-and-run driver ever since, officials said.

“He was an avid runner and is believed to have been struck as he neared the end of a 15-mile Sunday run,” the sheriff’s office wrote on July 20.

But as of Tuesday, deputies have identified the driver after finding her Toyota Camry. Officials entered the vehicle into evidence and are still looking for the teen, whose name has not been released.

“Maple Valley lost a beloved husband, father and friend far too soon,” King County Sheriff Mitzi G. Johanknecht said in a news release. “Nothing will bring Greg home, but I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the MARR detectives who have worked this case tirelessly since July.

“I also want to express my gratitude to the Maple Valley community, who refused to let Greg’s memory fade,” she said.

A GoFundMe created by Moore’s family said he had lived in Maple Valley for over 25 years. The family is using some of the funds to hire a private investigator.

Maple Valley is a town southeast of Seattle.

