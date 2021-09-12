National
Explosion at apartment complex leaves ‘multiple patients’, Georgia fire department says
Crews are on the scene of an explosion at an apartment complex in an Atlanta, Georgia, suburb Sunday.
The Dunwoody Police Department said it got multiple calls at 1:24 p.m. about an explosion at the Arrive Apartments.
“We are on scene with the DeKalb County and Sandy Springs Fire Dept,” police said. “This is a very active scene and the cause of the explosion is under investigation
The Sandy Springs Fire Department says the explosion left “multiple patients.”
(This breaking story will be updated.)
