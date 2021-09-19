Son shoots 63-year-old dad after mistaking him for a burglar, Washington police say

A Mill Creek, Washington, man accidentally shot his 63-year-old father after mistaking him for a burglar, police said. His injuries were not life-threatening. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A 63-year-old Washington man called 911 early Friday to report he’d been shot by his son, who mistook him for a burglar, Mill Creek police said.

The son fired several shots toward who he believed to be an intruder at 12:30 a.m., police reported on Facebook. One of the shots hit his father.

The father was taken to a hospital but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said. Officers searched the home and found no evidence of a break-in or intruder.

“There is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public at this time,” police said. No suspects are believed to be at large in the community south of Everett.

Police said the shooting did appear to be accidental and the son “may have mistaken his father for an intruder.”

