Missing man’s body found in pond on country club golf course, Alabama officials say

A 51-year-old man’s body was found at a country club, sparking an investigation in Alabama, officials said.

John Anthony Clark was reported missing on Monday, the same day his body was discovered in water on an 18-hole golf course, the Cullman County Coroner’s Office told multiple news outlets.

Police said “Clark was known in the area for getting golf balls out of the pond” and was holding a golf ball when he was found dead at Terri Pines Country Club, WIAT reported. The club is roughly 50 miles north of Birmingham.

“He went out there one evening and never came back,” Sgt. Adam Clark of the Cullman Police Department told WIAT.

Officials said John Anthony Clark may have died in an accidental drowning and they don’t suspect foul play, AL.com reported.

His death was under investigation as of Monday evening, according to WVTM and other news outlets.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and Cullman Police Department didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for information on Tuesday morning.

