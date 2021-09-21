Nephew kills uncle then tries to hide body under a shower curtain, Missouri cops say

A man killed his uncle and tried to hide it with a tarp and shower curtain, police say. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A man accused of killing his uncle used a tarp, shower curtain and wheelbarrow in his plot to store the body in a freezer, Missouri cops say.

But Ryan Richardson struggled loading the body of 54-year-old David Richardson Jr. into a vehicle’s trunk, so he left it on the ground and covered it up, police in Polk County said, according to the Bolivar Herald-Free Press. Police were notified when family members found the man’s body.

It led to the arrest of the nephew, a 23-year-old who faces one count of murder in addition to other charges. Richardson confronted his uncle on Sept. 18 in an argument over another relative, KOLR reported.

During the argument, the uncle told Richardson “to pull a gun on him,” the nephew said, according to KY3. That’s when the nephew fired his shotgun at the elder Richardson before shooting him again with a pistol as he lied on the ground, the TV station reported.

Police said Richardson unsuccessfully attempted to move his uncle’s body into a vehicle, according to KY3. He then covered the body with a green tarp and a tan shower curtain, which is how police found it, KY3 reported. His goal was to move the body to “an old scrapped out freezer in the yard,” the Herald-Free Press reported according to police documents.

Richardson said he removed the serial number on the shotgun a week before the shooting “when he knew he would possibly shoot his uncle,” the Free-Press reported.

Court records show Richardson was charged with murder, armed criminal action, possession of a defaced firearm and defacing a firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Polk County Circuit Court.

