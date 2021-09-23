Charlotte Observer Logo
Multiple people injured in shooting at Kroger grocery store in Tennessee, reports say

Multiple people were injured Thursday following a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, officials say.
Multiple people were injured Thursday following a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, officials say. Rogelio V. Solis AP

Multiple people are injured after an active shooter opened fire Thursday afternoon at a grocery store in Tennessee, officials said.

The shooting happened at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, a city about 25 miles east of Memphis, a city spokesperson told the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Fox 13 in Memphis reported nine people have been shot, while other news outlets reported “multiple” victims.

The Memphis Police Department said its officers are at the scene of the shooting.

Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
