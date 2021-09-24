Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe sells his ‘breathtaking’ home for $5.18 million. Take look

The sprawling Los Angeles estate of rocker Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe has sold for $5.18 million.

The five-bedroom, six-bath home — at 4445 Deerhaven Court in Westlake Village, CA — spans 10,300 square feet. The mansion is fit for a king, from the expansive gallery foyer to the stately library and lively game room. There’s a vast dining room, a formal living room and a family kitchen with dinette.

“This estate holds a lot of favorite features, indeed, among the most notable (is) its grandeur presence in a largely single-level property,” Emil Hartoonian, listing agent with The Agency, told The Sacramento Bee last year when the home hit the market. “The scale is impeccable and very inviting while carrying a sincere sense of flow and function.”

The home had been listed for $5.69 million. Michelle Manfredi of Compass represented the buyer in the sale.

The master suite on the first level features a formal entry, private living room with fireplace, spa, a grand walk-in closet and direct access to the grounds, where there’s a swimming pool with fountains and a backyard “casita” on 1.2 acres.

“The grounds are timelessly laced with vast elevation and offer an unparalleled storybook backdrop for the finest in entertainment and pleasure,” according to the official listing. “A remarkable and noteworthy property of breathtaking proportions is here.”

Upstairs is a large private theater and lounge.

“One of my favorite rooms is the second-level custom theater lounge, which is truly epic and tailored,” Hartoonian said. “The master suite is a true villa getaway, like staying at an exotic resort in Europe. Truly a private compound.”

The compound, built in 1996, is located inside the guarded gates of the North Ranch Country Club Estates.

Sixx, 62, is a founding member of Mötley Crüe. With Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee, the heavy metal band rose to fame in the 1980s. Their hits include “Smokin’ in the Boys Room,” “Girls, Girls, Girls” and “Home Sweet Home.”

