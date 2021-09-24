70-year-old dies after dog attack sends him to Georgia hospital, cops say

A man hurt in a dog attack later died in a Georgia hospital, officials said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 70-year-old man died in a Georgia hospital after he was seriously hurt in a dog attack, officials said.

The man was reportedly rushed to the medical center after he was found lying on the ground in Phenix City, Alabama. The city is just outside of Columbus, Georgia.

A witness told WTVM he heard a cry for help and was “flabbergasted” when he saw a man covered in blood on Tuesday.

“His pants were gone, and his shoes, like all his attire was gone except for his under garments,” Kenny Bo said, according to the TV station. “Whoever they belong to, I just want them come forward.”

The Phenix City Police Department said it was called about 2 a.m. Tuesday to the scene of a reported dog bite. While along 17th Avenue, officers found Frank J. Cobb with a “severe injury to his left arm,” police said in a Wednesday news release.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cobb was first taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital in Columbus before he went to an Atlanta medical center, where he died, officials said.

“Officers engaged in a search of the area for the animal, but had no luck in finding it at the time of the incident,” Phenix City police said.

Later, a black dog matching the description of the one involved in the attack was found dead on U.S. Highway 431 South. The body of the animal — which had been hit by a car — went to a lab for tests, officials said.

As of Wednesday, officers continued to investigate the case and asked anyone with details to call them at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2837.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Phenix City Police Department didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for additional information on Friday afternoon.