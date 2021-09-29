Curious-looking California home named ‘The Ark’ lists for $10 million. Look around

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

It’s not every day you stumble upon real estate this unique – and aesthetically spectacular if you consider its perfect ocean views.

View Screen grab from Realtor

The estate known as The Ark has listed for $9.9 million in Laguna Beach, California, a place that received its name thanks to its resemblance to a wooden ship.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

“Perched on the bluff above the idyllic sandy shore of Moss Cove with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, The Ark boldly faces the deep blue sea as if ready to cast off its mooring and sail to adventures over the horizon,” the listing on Realtor says.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

According to the listing, the legend of the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house began when French architect Jean La Egasse was hired to “build a home befitting of this magnificent blufftop location,” and the end result was a creative masterpiece: the likeness of a pirate ship that crashed into the Southern California hills.

View Screen grab from Realtor

“The design features ship portholes, carefully knotted ropework handrails, rough-hewn timber beams, a striking stacked stone fireplace tucked beneath the stylized ribs of an inverted hull, and colorful stained-glass windows crafted by one of Disney’s first female graphic designers.” the listing describes.

Features that stand out across the 2,400-square-foot home are an oceanfront sleeping porch, artist’s loft and a separate guest room with its own private bathroom.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Artists and writers have long turned to The Ark in search of inspiration, and there are numerous examples of locally created art featuring the home, vistas, and the gorgeous cove and beach below,” the listing says.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“And who wouldn’t find tranquility, or maybe the answers to life’s great mysteries, while gazing out the picture windows at a panorama of waves swirling around rock formations against a backdrop of sunset’s fiery glow?”