Train slams into semi in explosion caught on video from off-duty Indiana firefighter

An off-duty firefighter captured video of the moment a train smashed into a semi truck stopped on tracks in Indiana.

The truck hauling starch was stalled on tracks Thursday morning in Indianapolis when the oncoming train was unable to stop, video shows.

The collision caused an explosion as the train barreled through the trailer.

Debris from the explosion flew 50 feet onto the roadway and a burnt, mangled section of the trailer was stuck on the front of the train engine.

“Drums of starch product combust due to ignition source of collision combined with perfect starch to air ratio,” the Indianapolis Fire Department posted on Facebook.

No one was injured, officials said.

