Castle with its own chapel listed for $750K in Oklahoma. Zillow Gone Wild is in love

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

A castle that looks like it was yanked straight from a fairytale has royally graced the Oklahoma real estate market for under $1 million — a rarity in this day and age.

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

It’s known as the Franklin Castle and it was constructed during the Great Depression, the listing on Zillow says. While the interior and exterior are the spitting image of elegance with its gorgeous gardens, stunning terraces and knight statues, the estate in Tahlequah comes with a few surprises as well...like its own chapel.

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

And it’s only going for $750,000.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

“The Chapel is 1.5 stories with open patios & gazebo area,” the listing describes. The main house has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms spread out over three floors.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

The unique property caught the eye of the popular Facebook page, Zillow Gone Wild, and fans took to the comment section to express their admiration.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“This would be several million in California,” one fan said. “I would relocate for that.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Seldom do I see posts from this page and think ‘nicely done,’ this being a rare exception,” another said.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“I actually really like this,” one person said. “I would absolutely buy it and turn it into a bed & breakfast and continue to market it as a venue. Normally I think the castles are ridiculous, but this is kind of charming.”

Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow

“I lived about 45 miles from this place all my life and never knew it existed,” another wrote. “It is beautiful!”

Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

“I went to a wine-tasting here a few years ago and got to go through the house,” one fan said. “It was lovely.”

Screen grab from Zillow

Tahlequah is 168 miles from Oklahoma City.