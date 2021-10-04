Texas woman dies after crashing scooter into moving semi’s tires, Nashville police say

A woman from Tyler, Texas, was killed in a crash while riding a Lime scooter, police say. Metro Nashville Police Department

A woman from Texas was killed Sunday in Tennessee after crashing a Lime scooter into a semi, according to Nashville police.

Police said Melinda Lovelady, 54, lost control of the scooter as she rode it in downtown Nashville. She was riding it in the northbound lane when she collided with the rear tires of a semi traveling in the southbound lane, police said.

Lovelady, who had traveled from Tyler, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Nashville police.

“We are investigating this incident and will reserve further comment until we have more details,” Lime Scooters said in a statement to WTVF.

Facebook activity for Lovelady shows she flew from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Nashville on Saturday.

The woman’s cousin said Lovelady was a mother.

“Please pray for our family as we are all completely devastated of the tragic and sudden death of my beautiful cousin, Melinda Faye Lovelady,” said Karen Bobbitt Hisel. “We are so brokenhearted. Pray for her kids and for her mother, my aunt.”

Last fall, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said at least 41 Americans were killed from 2017 to 2019 in crashes involving e-scooters, e-bikes and hoverboards.

