10 people injured when driver plows car into 7-Eleven store, California officials say

A driver ran into a 7-Eleven store Sunday in San Leandro, California, and injured 10 people, officials said. Alameda County Fire

A driver plowed a car through a 7-Eleven in California, officials said.

The car slammed into the storefront Sunday afternoon, according to Alameda County Fire.

At least 10 people were injured, fire officials said. Six people were sent to a hospital for their injuries.

At 4:17 PM, ACFD responded to a vehicle into a building on E 14th Street in @CitySanLeandro. A total of 10 people were injured. Six people required transport by @FalckAlCo for minor to moderate injuries. @SanLeandroPD is conducting an investigation. #ALCOFIRE @alcofirefighter pic.twitter.com/VWHXa1uHbf — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) October 4, 2021

No one was seriously injured, according to the fire department.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The crash is under investigation, but witnesses told KGO the driver accidentally drove into the store instead of backing out.

More than 4,000 people are injured each year in car crashes through buildings, according to the Storefront Safety Council. The group worked with the Texas Traffic Institute at Texas A&M University to create a database of more than 22,000 accidents.

Drivers crash into buildings about 60 times a day, and kill nearly 500 people each year, the council reported.

Most crashes are due to driver error or pedal error.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER