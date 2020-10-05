Charlotte Observer Logo
What do state workers earn? Search our database of some 85,000 NC employees.

The state of North Carolina employs more than 85,000 people, ranging from administrative assistants and correctional officers to chemists and archeologists.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety alone employees some 33,000 workers, the Department of Health and Human Services about 16,000.

You can use the database below to search the salaries of state employees. The Observer publishes this data to aid government transparency.

