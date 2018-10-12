Harnett principal replaced after she asked student not to wear Trump jersey

A Harnett County high school principal has been replaced, a week after she asked a high school student to remove a jersey that bore President Donald Trump’s name on the back.

The Harnett school system on Friday announced a new principal for Harnett Central High School. The district said the change is directly related to the actions taken by former Harnett Central Principal Cindy Gordon last week in asking the student not to wear the Trump shirt.

The district announced leadership changes at several of its schools, including Harnett Central. The changes are “effective immediately,” according to the district news release.

The high school had a patriotic theme for the football game on Oct. 5, ABC11 reported.

Harnett Central parent Mike Collins told the news station that the high school’s principal asked his 18-year-old son to remove the jersey because it was “too political” for some at the football game.

A father tells me his son was asked by the school principal to remove this jersey during a patriotic-themed football game after people complained. Dad, a registered Democrat, says his son complied but felt humiliated. @HarnettCoSchool says it supports expression not disruptions pic.twitter.com/W9U9v2vBLF — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) October 10, 2018

Catherine Jones, the current principal at Harnett Primary School, will be the new principal at Harnett Central High. Calvetta Dunkins, an assistant principal at Dunn Middle School, will be the interim principal at Harnett Primary.

The news release did not mention Gordon’s name.

“Again, we want to emphasize that Harnett County Schools supports and affirms students’ rights to express themselves — including wearing clothing expressing political messages or supporting political candidates or officeholders — in ways that are not expected to disrupt school or school events,” the district news release said.