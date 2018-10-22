Why a Wake County candidate’s tweet is under investigation by election officials

Rep. Chris Malone, a Wake Forest Republican running for a fourth term in state House district 35, encouraged people to participate in early voting that started on Wednesday. He may have broken a state law doing by doing so.

A post from Malone’s Twitter account, which has since been deleted, shows a picture of the ballot for Malone’s district. The bubble next to Malone’s name is filled in.

The representative quickly caught some heat on Twitter over the photo, including from the state Democratic Party spokesman.

Rep. Chris Malone, a Wake County Republican, tweeted out a picture of a ballot.

The reason for the backlash? It is illegal in the state of North Carolina to take photos of official ballots marked with votes.

“The law is in place in part to deter vote buying because a photograph of a marked ballot could be used as proof to show that someone voted for a particular candidate,” Patrick Gannon, the spokesman for the state elections board, said in a phone interview.





Gannon confirmed to The News and Observer the ballot in the tweet is a real ballot. “We don’t know whose ballot it is. There is an investigator assigned to it,” he said.

A follow-up tweet from Malone’s account says the “photo was taken off a sample ballot in a private residence.”

Rep. Chris Malone, a Wake County Republican, posted follow-up tweets to defend against claims he had broken a state law.

In addition, the account tweeted a photo of a sample ballot, with the caption “much Ado about nothing.” However, the sample ballot is different from the one originally posted to Malone’s account.

Malone’s name isn’t on the ballot in the follow-up tweet. Instead, the sample ballot is for district 34, where the Republican candidate is Catherine Whiteford. In addition, the ballot in the first photo has numbers equally spaced out on the side, whereas the second ballot does not.

The follow-up tweets were also deleted.

Gannon said the ballot in the original post is not a sample. He said only real ballots have the numbers on the side.

All official sample ballots from the state have “SAMPLE BALLOT” printed in red and capital letters on the side of the ballot, according to Gannon.

This is a sample ballot for district 35, where Rep. Chris Malone is running, as provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

You can find your official sample ballot from the state by looking up your voter information online. The elections board’s voter lookup site provides voters with a sample ballot for their districts, information on where to vote and what their voter status is.





The N&O contacted Malone by phone. He said he has discussed the matter enough and did not comment further.