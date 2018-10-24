GOP volunteer says he was threatened with a gun, racial slurs at Charlotte polling place

Early voting nearly turned violent in Charlotte on Wednesday, when a Republican volunteer reported being shown a gun at a Mecklenburg County polling place.
Derek Partee, who is black, said three white people angrily approached him at the Steele Creek polling place, which is southwest of Charlotte near Carowinds.
Partee posted photos of the three on Facebook, including a photo in which one heavily tattooed man can be seen openly carrying a pistol in a hip holster. He said he called the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and reported them after leaving the scene.
“Down here in Steele Creek working the polls just threatened by two white males in a white female who called me a N***a, Black piece of s*** and he exposed his weapon,” Partee wrote in his post, but using un-censored language. “I had to back off and call CMPD, folks are getting bold and forward in the time.”
At least two of the three people in Partee’s photos are wearing black shirts with large skulls emblazoned on them, including the man with the gun. The other man appears to have been taking photos of the encounter on his own camera.
