Mark Harris on running from reporters: ‘I regret it’

Republican Mark Harris says he regrets running from reporters after a local GOP board meeting on Monday night.
After the meeting Harris took off down an emergency exit stairwell and set off an alarm when opening the ground floor door. He then drove away in his car without answering reporters questions.
Harris leads Democrat Dan McCready by less than 1,000 votes in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District election.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections has not certified the election while it investigates absentee ballot irregularities. Harris sat down with WBTV Tuesday morning to explain what he was thinking.
“Looking back on it now I regret it,” Harris said. “I think it was a rookie mistake, I think I probably should have just walked by you guys and said no comment.”
“But again I had my wife, I wanted to get to the national championship game that was going on and we just security had given us an option of going down the back steps.”
After the Monday night incident Harris tweeted that he wanted to get out to watch the college football championship game. In the interview he clarified that it was more about avoiding the media.
“It was just about not bringing my wife back through the media situation, obviously there was no new breaking news I was aware of,” Harris said. Asked if he had something to hide by running from reporters Harris said that wasn’t the case.
“Absolutely not, nothing to hide whatsoever,” Harris said.
WBTV is the Observer’s news partner.
