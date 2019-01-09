After calling it a Democratic ‘smear,’ former GOP Rep. Dulin pleads no contest to DUI

Former North Carolina Rep. Andy Dulin pleaded no contest last month to an Ohio charge of driving under the influence.
Dulin was charged with DUI in July when he was stopped along a turnpike about 60 miles west of Cleveland. Records show he refused a DUI test.
He pleaded no contest on Dec. 7. Records show he received fines and probation and lost his license for a year, until this July.
Dulin has not returned multiple calls and emails this week.
The Observer first reported the charge in October during the Charlotte Republican’s bid for reelection.
In a statement at the time, he called the report “an obvious last-minute smear campaign by the Democrats and their liberal allies at the Charlotte Observer. I pled not guilty for a reason and look forward to my day in court.”
Dulin went on to lose the House District 104 race to Democrat Brandon Lofton.
