Did your property value increase as much as your neighbor’s? Search here.

February 01, 2019 01:20 PM

Residential property values in Mecklenburg County increased an average of 43 percent since the county’s last revaluation eight years ago.

Close-in neighborhoods surrounding uptown saw some of the greatest percent changes. Some neighborhoods, such as Grier Heights off Randolph Road, and areas around the Blue Line light rail saw average property values more than double.

How much did your property’s value increase?

Search a database of property tax values for more than 325,000 homes in Mecklenburg County. The data contain properties’ former and current values.

Here’s where property values went up the most — and least — in Mecklenburg County

