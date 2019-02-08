Calling it ‘the new normal,’ feds arrest 200 undocumented immigrants in NC this week

After North Carolina’s largest counties cut ties with federal immigration officers, the agency said it’s been forced to adopt a “new normal”: the arrest of hundreds of immigrants living here illegally this week.





“This is the direct conclusion of dangerous policies of not cooperating with (Immigration and Customs Enforcement),” said Sean Gallagher, who oversees the agency’s operation in the Carolinas and Georgia.

Since December, newly elected sheriffs in the state’s two most populous counties — Mecklenburg and Wake — have reversed a policy that allows ICE to detain immigrants in county jails. Durham County Sheriff’s Office also ended the practice of honoring ICE detainers.

Gallagher said ICE officers detained 200 immigrants across the state from Monday through Thursday, in addition to another 25 in an unrelated raid on an arms manufacturing plant in Sanford.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer

Nearly one-third of those taken into custody are what the agency calls “collateral”: immigrants who are living here illegally but lack any kind of criminal conviction or pending charges.

That figure was less than 10 percent for those arrested in the most recent fiscal year, but Gallagher said that targeted enforcement operations — like the one this week — are likely to result in a greater number of such arrests.

“This is politics over public safety at its worst,” he told reporters at a news conference Friday morning. Of the 200 individuals arrested, one-quarter have criminal convictions, one-fifth have pending cases and another quarter have evaded deportation orders.